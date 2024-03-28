3,190 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVW traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.54. 623,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,814,840. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.22 and a 12 month high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

