Accel Wealth Management Buys 51 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $454.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,122. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $109.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $433.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

