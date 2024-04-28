WCF Bancorp, Inc. (WCFB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on May 10th

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.
WCF Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of WCFB stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01. WCF Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $8.00.
About WCF Bancorp
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WCF Bancorp
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WCF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.