Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $20.25 million and approximately $27,911.49 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

