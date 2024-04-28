Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (BZQIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on May 24th

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.

BZQIY opened at $6.27 on Friday. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Domestic fixed-line communications, Cellular Communication, Internet, International Communication, and ICT Solutions, and Multi-Channel Television segments. The company offers telephony services, including basic telephony services on the household telephone line, as well as associated services, such as voice mail and caller ID; national numbering services; and transmission and data-communication services.

