Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (BZQIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on May 24th

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Performance
BZQIY opened at $6.27 on Friday. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64.
About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication
