2,243 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by Trueblood Wealth Management LLC

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,243 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.4% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Visa Stock Up 0.0 %
V traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $279.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,771,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649,565. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.66.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Susquehanna raised their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Visa
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.