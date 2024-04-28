Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.

Citizens Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years. Citizens Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 41.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

Shares of CFG opened at $35.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company's revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised Citizens Financial Group from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

