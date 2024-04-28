Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.92

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.92 and traded as high as $17.38. Hudson Global shares last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 5,277 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.02 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 5.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Global stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

