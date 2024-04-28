Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02), reports. The business had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Netlist had a negative return on equity of 226.69% and a negative net margin of 64.15%.
Netlist Stock Performance
NLST opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. Netlist has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.06.
About Netlist
