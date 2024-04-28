Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02), reports. The business had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Netlist had a negative return on equity of 226.69% and a negative net margin of 64.15%.

Netlist Stock Performance

NLST opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. Netlist has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.06.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

