Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 0.1%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $71.09 and last traded at $71.37. 4,241,187 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 19,249,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.46.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

The company has a market cap of $181.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,491 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Certuity LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 113,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 62,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 730,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,320,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

