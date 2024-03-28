Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Raised by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,732,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,922,719. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $155.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,378 shares of company stock valued at $35,461,377 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

