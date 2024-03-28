Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,037,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $271.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,534. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.51. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $271.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

