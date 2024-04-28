InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Up 4.4 %

InspireMD stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.83. InspireMD has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 320.97% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InspireMD will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InspireMD Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSPR. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 44.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

