Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Acquires £1,870.68 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Philippe Boisseau bought 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £1,870.68 ($2,310.62).

LON CNA opened at GBX 133.70 ($1.65) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. Centrica plc has a one year low of GBX 112 ($1.38) and a one year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 128.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 140.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.67 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.33. Centrica’s payout ratio is currently 579.71%.

CNA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 156.25 ($1.93).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

