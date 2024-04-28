China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CYD opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $12.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Yuchai International stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

