International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
Shares of THM stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 1.14. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.80.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
