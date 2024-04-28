International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

Shares of THM stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 1.14. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:THM Free Report ) (TSE:ITH) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in International Tower Hill Mines were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

