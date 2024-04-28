Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Price Performance
Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.97.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 86.72% and a negative net margin of 70.50%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Milestone Scientific
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.