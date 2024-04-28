Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 86.72% and a negative net margin of 70.50%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific Inc. ( NYSE:MLSS Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

