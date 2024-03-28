Analysts Set Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Target Price at $26.93

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.93.

JHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $32.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.26 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $948,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,758.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $948,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,758.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James R. Lowry sold 9,754 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $301,691.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,459 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

