Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

VWAGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Volkswagen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $17.53.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

