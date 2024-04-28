TotalEnergies SE (TTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of €0.79 ($0.84) per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
TotalEnergies Stock Performance
Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at GBX 69.60 ($0.86) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.29. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of GBX 48.74 ($0.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 71.50 ($0.88). The stock has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 63.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 62.32.
About TotalEnergies
