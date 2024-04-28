Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Navalign LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 359.5% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 104,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 81,503 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 112,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 264,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 100,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,563,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $26.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.34.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

