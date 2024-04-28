Filecoin Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $6.00 or 0.00009417 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Filecoin has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.27 billion and approximately $126.21 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000475 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Filecoin
Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,960,543,278 coins and its circulating supply is 544,486,524 coins. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.
Buying and Selling Filecoin
