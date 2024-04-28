Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,277,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,356,000 after acquiring an additional 314,855 shares in the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,432,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,390,000 after purchasing an additional 153,669 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,385,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251,581 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,306,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,886,000 after purchasing an additional 566,822 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $51.33 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.