Ames National Co. (ATLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.

Ames National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Ames National Stock Performance

ATLO stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. Ames National has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $177.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ames National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

