H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,844,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,539,000 after acquiring an additional 118,329 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,504 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,574,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,133,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,851,000 after buying an additional 126,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 7.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 954,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,105,000 after buying an additional 65,478 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $4,228,172.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,171,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE:HRB opened at $46.50 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

