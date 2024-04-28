Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $394,425,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after acquiring an additional 973,991 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWR opened at $80.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.36 and a 200 day moving average of $76.35. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $84.33.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.