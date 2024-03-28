Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Short Interest Update

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bravo Multinational Trading Down 6.0 %

BRVO stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19. Bravo Multinational has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.95.

About Bravo Multinational

Bravo Multinational Incorporated engages in buying, leasing, and reselling gaming equipment. The company was formerly known as Goldland Holdings Co and changed its name to Bravo Multinational Incorporated in March 2016. Bravo Multinational Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

