Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Short Interest Update

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bravo Multinational Trading Down 6.0 %
BRVO stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19. Bravo Multinational has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.95.
About Bravo Multinational
