BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $11,600.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $11,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,668,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,669.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $11,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $11,600.00.

On Monday, March 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $12,400.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $12,200.00.

On Monday, March 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $12,400.00.

On Friday, March 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $12,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $12,000.00.

On Monday, February 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $12,200.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $12,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $13,800.00.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

Shares of BurgerFi International stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $2.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 536.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 126,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BurgerFi International by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 63,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

