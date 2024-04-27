Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Beam Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of BEEM opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $94.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEEM. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 13.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 97.0% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

