Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VRNT. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Verint Systems stock opened at $31.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 777.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.25.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 33,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $1,047,338.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 860,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,929,112.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 764.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

