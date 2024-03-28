Courier Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after buying an additional 584,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $227.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.