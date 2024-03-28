Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Short Interest Update

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Cargotec Price Performance
CYJBF remained flat at $69.00 on Thursday. Cargotec has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $69.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.79.
Cargotec Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cargotec
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Cargotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.