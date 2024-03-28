CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.22

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.22 and last traded at $87.37, with a volume of 67171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMX. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CarMax from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.42.

CarMax Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in CarMax by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 194.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Recommended Stories

