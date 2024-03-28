Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.27. 325,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,184. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $84.33. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

