Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.25 and a beta of 2.54.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 447.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 215,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 176,286 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $1,368,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 981.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 109,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 99,046 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 740,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,782,000 after buying an additional 413,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,160,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

