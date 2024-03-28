BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,512,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,015,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after buying an additional 2,301,491 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $10,236,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,266,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,108,000 after buying an additional 782,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,438,000 after buying an additional 762,437 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

