CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) SVP Marc Fredman Sells 9,871 Shares

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) SVP Marc Fredman sold 9,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $117,267.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,998.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marc Fredman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Marc Fredman sold 239,990 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $2,841,481.60.

On Thursday, March 14th, Marc Fredman sold 324,952 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $3,948,166.80.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 74.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $13.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.80 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. On average, analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCCS shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

