Short Interest in Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Rises By 236.0%

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,308,300 shares, an increase of 236.0% from the March 31st total of 25,688,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,696,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.0 days.
Meyer Burger Technology Trading Up 10.8 %
Shares of MYBUF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Meyer Burger Technology has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22.
About Meyer Burger Technology
