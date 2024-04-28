Short Interest in Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Rises By 236.0%

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,308,300 shares, an increase of 236.0% from the March 31st total of 25,688,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,696,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.0 days.

Meyer Burger Technology Trading Up 10.8 %

Shares of MYBUF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Meyer Burger Technology has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22.

Get Meyer Burger Technology alerts:

About Meyer Burger Technology

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It operates in Germany, Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Meyer Burger Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meyer Burger Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.