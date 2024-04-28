PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a growth of 232.9% from the March 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PainReform Trading Down 3.5 %

PainReform stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. PainReform has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $26.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PainReform stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 10.90% of PainReform at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

PainReform Company Profile

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the reformulation of established therapeutics and provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for pain treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy and second trial for pain treatment of hernia repair operations.

