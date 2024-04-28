Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Sells $2,714,757.60 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) Director Baiju Bhatt sold 154,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $2,714,757.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,752.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 18th, Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $286,005.72.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $286,172.39.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Baiju Bhatt sold 157,177 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $2,579,274.57.

On Thursday, February 29th, Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $269,505.39.

On Monday, February 26th, Baiju Bhatt sold 482,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $7,288,271.70.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $2,552,204.89.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

