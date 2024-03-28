CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Up 96.1% in March

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 96.1% from the February 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CHS Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CHS stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.70. 101,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,254. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average is $25.70. CHS has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CHS

CHS Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCL Free Report ) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

