Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) vs. TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) Head to Head Analysis

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) and TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. TC Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TC Bancshares pays out 166.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Citizens Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Citizens Community Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.1% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of TC Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of TC Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Community Bancorp $94.50 million 1.35 $13.06 million $1.25 9.76 TC Bancshares $21.97 million 2.75 $270,000.00 $0.06 233.17

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and TC Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares. Citizens Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TC Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, TC Bancshares has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and TC Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Community Bancorp 13.82% 7.99% 0.72% TC Bancshares 1.21% 0.32% 0.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Citizens Community Bancorp and TC Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Community Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citizens Community Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.74%. Given Citizens Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Citizens Community Bancorp is more favorable than TC Bancshares.

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats TC Bancshares on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, agricultural operating, and consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit. In addition, the company provides a portfolio of investments, such as mortgage-backed, corporate asset-backed, U.S. Government sponsored agency, corporate debt, and trust preferred securities. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates branches in Thomasville, Georgia and Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Savannah, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

