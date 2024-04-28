Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,931 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in MongoDB by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,819,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in MongoDB by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in MongoDB by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.20, for a total value of $404,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 527,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,375,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.20, for a total value of $404,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 527,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,375,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,802 shares of company stock valued at $35,936,911. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDB stock opened at $383.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $379.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.90. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $215.56 and a one year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MDB. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.86.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

