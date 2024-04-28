Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the March 31st total of 112,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 203,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.08) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRVN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Trevena in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevena stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.32% of Trevena as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

