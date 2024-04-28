Short Interest in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Drops By 52.6%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the March 31st total of 354,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,408,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 170,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 117,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 728.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 166,015 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 1.2 %

TSLS stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.2399 dividend. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

