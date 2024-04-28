Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 21,441 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,441 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,059,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 111,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $19.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

