Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 18,176 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,176 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 13,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $125.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.60 and a 200-day moving average of $88.25. The company has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $136.16.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at $51,626,226.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.60% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

