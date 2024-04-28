Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 963 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 110,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 35,618 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 256,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 16,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:CNP opened at $28.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average is $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

