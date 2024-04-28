Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Short Interest Update

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the March 31st total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Tivic Health Systems Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TIVC opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.88. Tivic Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $23.79.

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

