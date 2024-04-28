Simplex Trading LLC Purchases 1,661 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 81 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $503.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $483.62. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $374.52 and a 52 week high of $536.63. The company has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

